Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.17

Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $395.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Further Reading

