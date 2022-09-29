Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Marimaca Copper Price Performance

CROJF stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. Marimaca Copper has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

