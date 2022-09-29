Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Marimaca Copper Price Performance
CROJF stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. Marimaca Copper has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.
Marimaca Copper Company Profile
