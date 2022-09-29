Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Short Interest Update

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Maris-Tech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MTEKW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. 524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,567. Maris-Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17.
Maris-Tech Company Profile
