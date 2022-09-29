Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Short Interest Update

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Maris-Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTEKW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. 524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,567. Maris-Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

