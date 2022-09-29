MASQ Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $89,872.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MASQ Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MASQ is masq.ai.

Buying and Selling MASQ

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise.”

According to CryptoCompare, "MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise."

