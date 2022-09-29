Massnet (MASS) Trading Down 2% This Week

Massnet (MASS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Massnet has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Massnet has a market cap of $1.15 million and $155,328.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,231.37 or 1.00014669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006732 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00064617 BTC.

About Massnet

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken.

Massnet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. Proof-of-Capacity (PoC) is a consensus mechanism based on providing a proof of storage space. In a PoC consensus algorithm, when a node submits a block to the network it must also provide a valid proof of capacity. It is very difficult for a node to generate a valid capacity proof without having the corresponding storage size, and the proof can be verified by any node in the network. If both the block data and the proof are valid, the block will be accepted by the rest of the network. The MASS community is a non-profit online organization that works for the popularization of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. Telegram | Discord | BitcoinTalk | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

