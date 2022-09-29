Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Up 80.0% in September

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLP traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.57 million, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

