MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001438 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $42,153.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00317209 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00131105 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00051684 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064731 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

