McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.67

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.17 ($0.03). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 140,330,512 shares changing hands.

McColl’s Retail Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.42. The stock has a market cap of £4.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.