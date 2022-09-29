McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.67

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.17 ($0.03). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 140,330,512 shares changing hands.
McColl’s Retail Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.42. The stock has a market cap of £4.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.
McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile
McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.
Recommended Stories
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.