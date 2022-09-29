McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.03

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.03 and traded as low as C$0.96. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 10,600 shares changing hands.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.71 million and a PE ratio of 6.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

