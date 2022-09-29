McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.48

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.48 and traded as high as $84.75. McGrath RentCorp shares last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 72,986 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average is $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 54.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 676,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237,177 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,963,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 89,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,373,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 55,880 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

