McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 30,460.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 360.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of McKesson stock opened at $348.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.05.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
