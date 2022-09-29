Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.44. 92,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,054,226. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

