Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 3.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $43.58. 20,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082,019. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

