Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 2.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after buying an additional 310,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,018,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,156,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,371,664,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,195,392,000 after purchasing an additional 297,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $4.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.77. 5,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,390. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $227.25 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.11.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

