Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,465 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,342. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $174.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $132.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

