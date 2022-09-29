Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Up 63.5% in September

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 53,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,225. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,039,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,920.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 567,962 shares of company stock worth $498,896. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDRR Get Rating ) by 169.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

