Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Up 63.5% in September

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance
Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 53,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,225. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,039,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,920.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 567,962 shares of company stock worth $498,896. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.
