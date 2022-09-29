Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 266.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDNA. Bloom Burton dropped their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Medicenna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.33.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at C$1.09 on Thursday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$75.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

