MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MedTech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MTAC stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. MedTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,195,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after buying an additional 755,008 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in MedTech Acquisition by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 35.3% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 836,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 218,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,646,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 625,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition Company Profile

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

