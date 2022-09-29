Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.1 %

MDT opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.