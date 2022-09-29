Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lifted by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,183. The company has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

