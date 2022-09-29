MeetPle Self Reported Market Cap Hits $42.46 Million (MPT)

MeetPle (MPT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. MeetPle has a market cap of $42.46 million and $25,552.00 worth of MeetPle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MeetPle coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MeetPle has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MeetPle Coin Profile

MeetPle’s launch date was December 30th, 2021. MeetPle’s total supply is 2,998,900,006 coins. MeetPle’s official Twitter account is @MEDIA_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MeetPle’s official website is meetple.io.

Buying and Selling MeetPle

According to CryptoCompare, “MeetPle, a combination of “Meet” and “People,” will be the center of various means of connecting people.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MeetPle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MeetPle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MeetPle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

