MegaCryptoPolis Price Tops $4.05 (MEGA)

MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One MegaCryptoPolis coin can currently be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00020968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MegaCryptoPolis has a market cap of $932,078.08 and $9,063.00 worth of MegaCryptoPolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MegaCryptoPolis has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MegaCryptoPolis alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MegaCryptoPolis Coin Profile

MegaCryptoPolis’ launch date was September 2nd, 2016. MegaCryptoPolis’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,174 coins. MegaCryptoPolis’ official Twitter account is @megacryptopolis and its Facebook page is accessible here. MegaCryptoPolis’ official website is mcp3d.com.

MegaCryptoPolis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each MEGA coin is a Counterparty asset secured with the Bitcoin blockchain and will initially be redeemable for 1 million FLASH coins. FLASH coins are given free to end users and used for advertising and incentive marketing, using a private high performance blockchain. There are 900 billion FLASH coins authorized, but only 300,000 MEGA coins authorized. MEGA coins are scarce and can be used by advertisers and online marketers to purchase FLASH coins in volume for campaigns. End users will also need MEGA coins to redeem their FLASH for BTC via an in-wallet exchange, where available. FLASH is a blockchain based platform that enables users and developers to leverage this powerful technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. As easy to use as webmail, FLASH is a great way to introduce your friends to crypto-coins and to build in rewards to your web pages and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MegaCryptoPolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MegaCryptoPolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MegaCryptoPolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MegaCryptoPolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MegaCryptoPolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.