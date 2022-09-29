Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMIZF remained flat at $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMIZF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.47) to €8.80 ($8.98) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

