Menlo Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Menlo Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Howard Hughes comprises 0.9% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,623,000 after acquiring an additional 234,467 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,397,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,653,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,466,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after buying an additional 61,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HHC shares. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

Howard Hughes stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.77. 2,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,371. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.16. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

