Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) PT Lowered to $33.00

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.29. 1,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 84.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank



Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

