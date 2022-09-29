Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.06

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.06 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 8552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.12, a P/E/G ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $47,909.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,072.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $47,909.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,072.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $896,663. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

