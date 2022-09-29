Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEOH. Barclays cut their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $32.62 on Monday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,214,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 810.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 315,350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 207,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Methanex by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.