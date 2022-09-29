MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

