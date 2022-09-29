MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Update

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MGF remained flat at $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,128. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,912,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 1,272,394 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,309,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,630,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141,048 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,190,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 81,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

