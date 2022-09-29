MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Update

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:MGF remained flat at $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,128. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $4.34.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
