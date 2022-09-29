Michael D. Loberg Acquires 507 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $10,134.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,006.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
IGMS traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.43. 151,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $69.77.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
