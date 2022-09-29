Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as low as C$0.48. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 102,500 shares changing hands.
Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems in a report on Monday, June 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$68.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52.
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.
