Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as low as C$0.48. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 102,500 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$68.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52.

Insider Activity

About Microbix Biosystems

In other news, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 625,000 shares in the company, valued at C$322,500.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

Featured Articles

