Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,427,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

