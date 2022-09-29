Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,659,000 after acquiring an additional 33,722 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,427,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

