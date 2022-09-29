Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 42,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Midnight Sun Mining Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$28.82 million and a P/E ratio of -15.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18.

About Midnight Sun Mining

(Get Rating)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.