MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. MillerKnoll updated its Q2 guidance to $0.39-0.45 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of MLKN opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.22. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -138.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

