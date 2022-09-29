Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the August 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAIFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. 693,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,774. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

