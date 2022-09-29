MISUMI Group (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Shares Down 2.7%

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 10.62 and last traded at 10.62. Approximately 324,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 640% from the average daily volume of 43,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.91.

MISUMI Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 12.44.

About MISUMI Group

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

