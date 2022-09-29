Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

Moderna stock opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $397.98.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $675,140,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,048 shares of company stock valued at $94,024,942. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

