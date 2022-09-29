Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Down 4.4%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 4,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 339,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $713.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

In other news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 827,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 145,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,664,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.