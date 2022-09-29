Moeda Loyalty Points Price Hits $0.0500 on Major Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $980,880.75 and approximately $28,884.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

