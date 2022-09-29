Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $254.40

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 254.40 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 285.71 ($3.45), with a volume of 557646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.55).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Molten Ventures from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Molten Ventures Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £437.13 million and a PE ratio of 144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 394.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 522.76.
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.
