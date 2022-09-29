Monarch Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,010. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $180.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.