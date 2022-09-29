Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $331,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 56,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

