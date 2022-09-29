Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.8% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $5,369,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $922,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.75. 29,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,236. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

