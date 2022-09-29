Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.45.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,843. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

