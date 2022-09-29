Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 24.4% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 233.9% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 4,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PWR traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average of $129.71.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

