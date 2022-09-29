Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,294,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $199,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,463. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

