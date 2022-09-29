Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.80. 27,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,420. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

