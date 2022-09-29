Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 99,095 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6,401.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,965 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,420,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,499 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1,025.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 977,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 890,713 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 331.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 577,401 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Johnson Rice raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Roy Mcniven acquired 7,500 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $457.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 2.69. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.82.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

