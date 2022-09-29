Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 20,755 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after buying an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,787,000 after buying an additional 102,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,338,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,261,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,690,000 after buying an additional 291,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $398,369.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $398,369.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $80,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $564,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,482 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

